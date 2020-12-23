U.S. Department of Defense designates local institute as hub of new defense manufacturing consortium

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) —A local development institute in Huntington recently became designated as a new hub for an ambitious project of the United States Department of Defense.

The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) in Huntington is known for helping innovators and businesses get their ideas off the ground—and now, they’ll be able to take it a step further after being designated part of a United States Department of Defense manufacturing consortium.

From high tech lasers to low tech metal working, the U.S. Department of Defense is always looking for innovation.

The Robert C. Byrd Institute is designated as a new hub for a defense manufacturing consortium. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

That’s why in 2019, the Pentagon spent $370-billion dollars contracting suppliers—more than half of the department’s entire budget that year.

Now, the Robert C. Byrd Institute may get a chunk of that money.

“The Department of Defense has designated southwest Pennsylvania and West Virginia as a defense manufacturing community and our consortium is going to work together to support companies in that region.” Derek Scarbro, business development director, Robert C. Byrd Institute

The new designation could mean big things for local businesses large and small.

“We’re gonna be providing technical assistance, training, prototype development, quality assurance—things like that for small companies, manufacturers that have a product they would like to try to sell to the defense industry.” Derek Scarbro, business development director, Robert C. Byrd Institute

RCBI will provide technical assistance, training, prototype development, and quality assurance among other things. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

The institute already serves as a breeding ground for turning new ideas into reality, and that applies to this consortium.

It’s already helping local businesses.

Ethan Collins is a local manufacturing business owner, who says he wouldn’t be able to run his business without the institute’s resources.

“It’s a great resource for the area and it’s a great resource for small businesses especially, that need this kind of capability, but can’t afford it on their own.” Ethan Collins, local business owner, Huntington, WV

“And hopefully that’s gonna create some jobs in West Virginia!” Derek Scarbro, business development director, Robert C. Byrd Institute

The first five million dollars headed this way from the Pentagon will be to find a way to meld advanced metals with artificial intelligence and robotics.

For more information about the Robert C. Byrd Institute’s involvement in this consortium, visit their website here.

