U.S. Marshals looking for Charleston murder suspect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia and the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive wanted in an April homicide. Gerald Rodo Spencer, 35, is wanted for first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Ronald Seawright Jr., which occurred at 110 Maryland Avenue in Charleston, West Virginia on April 6th, 2019.

Spencer is a 5′ 11″ black man weighing around 275 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He may be using the aliases of ‘Gerard Strong’ or ‘Gerard Hunter. ‘Other identifiers for the fugitive include a tattoo on his chest that reads Ciana.

U.S. Marshals believe Spencer could still be in West Virginia, however, with his personal ties in New York and Virginia, he may have fled the state. He has ties in the Virginia cities of Hampton Roads and New Port News, and the New York boroughs of The Bronx and Brooklyn.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a cash reward for information leading directly to his apprehension. Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit information through the U.S. Marshals Tips app at www.usmarshals.gov/tips. All tips can be submitted anonymously and will remain confidential.