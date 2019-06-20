U.S. Supreme Court rules Maryland ‘Peace Cross’ WWI memorial stays on public land: WV AG supports

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thursday the US Supreme Court ruled that a 40-foot cross on public land in Maryland can remain standing and is not a violation of the separation between church and state.

According to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, he led a 29-state coalition in filing a “friend of the court” brief to protect veterans memorials that include religious symbolism.

“We stepped up… and said no, no this is permissible under the constitution because this is primarily a veterans memorial,” says Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

With dozens of families out enjoying the State Capitol monuments on West Virginia day, the Supreme Court ruling seemed to really put the issue into perspective.

“I don’t think it would be beneficial for this generation, our generation or respectful for the generations that have went before us to just try to erase the history books of what happened,” says Pastor Jonathan Pinson.

Some people believe that removing those historic memorials would only take away from those whose names are on these walls; The men and woman who sacrificed their lives to save ours.

“Not only would it be pretending like history didn’t happen but it would be dishonoring to those who that memorial was set up to represent,” says Pinson

“Every time I come to the Capitol I always stop by the memorial here because my grandma’s brother Jackson, right here, he was a WWI veteran who was killed during the war and didn’t make it back,” says Randy Mills, a West Virginia native.

Being able to remember those men and woman are what some say make the West Virginia history so rich.

“My grandfather, Henry Mills, he was a WWI veteran, he was asked to unveil the statue, the WWI statue here at the memorial site with governor Cecil Underwood,” says Mills.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he wants to make sure there’s always an opportunity where people can commemorate veterans.