UC canceling traditional spring graduation ceremonies

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – University of Charleston President Martin Roth announced today UC will be unable to hold its traditional graduation ceremonies this spring.

This announcement comes on the heels of West Virginia University’s announcement it will hold a virtual commencement this spring.

Roth says of all of the decisions UC officials have had to make during the COVID-19 crisis, changing the May 2020 commencement and related professional ceremonies was one of the toughest.

“All of us look forward to the day when our students walk across the stage in their regalia, receive their well-earned diploma, hear the cheers from family and friends, and celebrate this important milestone,” Roth says. “We pledge to make it remain special…and while it will not be the ceremony we were all expecting, we will still celebrate graduation at UC.”

UC graduates will be given two options:

They can choose to postpone participating in a ceremony until December, when UC holds its winter graduation.

Graduating students can choose to participate in a virtual graduation.

Any May 2020 graduate that would like to walk across the stage, shake hands with the President, and experience a UC graduation ceremony with family and friends on campus will be welcome to participate.

All professional school hooding and pinning ceremonies will also be rescheduled for December. More details will become available as social restrictions change.

The university will also broadcast a Virtual Commencement on May 2.

This will allow students with the opportunity to be virtually recognized for their achievements and share their well-earned accomplishment with family and friends.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito will offer a virtual commencement address, as will the Outstanding Senior and the Outstanding Graduate Student.

Students are being asked to send a photo to be included in the ceremony.

