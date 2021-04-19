UC to hold three graduation ceremonies this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The University of Charleston will be holding three separate graduation ceremonies in person on Saturday, April 24.

UC officials say the ceremonies will be held at the H. Bernard Wehrle Athletic Arena on the UC campus at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

School of Business/School of Pharmacy: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

School of Health Sciences (excluding ADN, BSN and Physician Assistant)/School of Arts and Sciences: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Associate Degree of Nursing, Bachelor of Nursing and Physician Assistant Program: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

There will be nearly 400 graduates expected to take part in the in-person graduation ceremonies. Overall, UC will be graduating over 700 students total from its undergraduate and graduate programs in Charleston, Beckley and online.

Speaker for the ceremonies will be John Cominsky, the first Golden Eagle to be drafted by the NFL in 70 years. Cominsky now plays for the Atlanta Falcons.

UC will be live streaming the ceremonies virtually for anyone who wants to watch them, along with a special video tribute to UC students who couldn’t attend in person will follow the ceremony.

The livestream event will be available: