CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK- ) A well known name in the UFC and WWE community will be in the Tri-State this weekend. Ken Shamrock plans to meet fans and talk about the lessons he’s learned about sports and life.

“He’s kind of one of the legends in our sport,” said Butch Hiles, owner of Butch Hiles Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and MMA gym in Charleston. Shamrock will be doing a clinic at the gym Sunday night, Oct. 30, 2022.

“I spent my whole career inside the cage and inside the ropes being able to focus on my career and being able to go out there and challenge myself and become a World Champion,” Shamrock said. “But you know, along the way, I got to meet some people while I was still in my career. Now that I’m not doing that, I get to spend time just getting to know people.”

Shamrock fought at UFC 1 back in the early 90s and had a record-setting career. Then he moved over to the WWE.

“You’ve got to be able to carry a character but most of all you’ve got to be very athletic, you’ve got to be able to take a lot of shots,” Shamrock said.

He said many of the lessons he’s learned throughout his career are not just relevant to sports.

“There was a lot of different times when things went wrong. I think we always look at things that are going well and we are in awe of all those people and the greatness that they showed. But what they don’t realize is at some point in time, and not just one time, several times, there are times when they could have just given up, and they had to bare down and work through those doubts. And I think that is with anything in life,” Shamrock said.

Those messages are the ones that Hiles said will likely resonate most with people who meet Shamrock this weekend.

“A lot of guys who do what we do, we’ve all got problems, and this is our outlet,” Hiles said. “We’ll get some ideas on how to deal with it, and this workout is usually how we deal with it. He’s overcome some obstacles and everyone is here to learn something new.”

Shamrock said he is thankful to be able to share what he’s learned with fans. That includes lessons on how to pick yourself up after you fall.

“No matter how successful you become, there’s always going to be moments during those times, during those climbs, that being good or great at whatever you are, there’s always going to be obstacles that are going to arise,” he said. “You’ve got to be willing to attack those obstacles head on. I think the biggest thing when you attack them is to understand where you failed, not what someone else did or what someone else may have happened, but what was it that you could’ve done to make yourself better so that you don’t get there again.”

Ken Shamrock will be at the Huntington Mall Comic Con with Time Warp from Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Saturday evening he’ll be at the free wrestling event at the Ceredo Kenova Autumn Fest. Sunday, Oct. 30, he’ll be at the Ashland Mall in Ashland, Ketucky at Time Warp from Noon to 2 p.m.. From there, he’ll head over to Butch Hiles Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and MMA gym for a seminar and meet and greet. That event starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes through 8 p.m.