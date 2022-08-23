PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach, John Calipari, was in Prestonsburg this morning to give assistance to those in need.

Coach Cal was joined by other UK coaches and local leaders. The group handed out donated shoes to families who lost belongings during the catastrophic flooding last month.

The Calipari Foundation donated 5,000 pairs of shoes and Hanes donated 10,000 pairs of socks. Coach Cal says the UK coaches wanted to help those impacted by the deadly floods.

“Really feeling their pain; it wiped out everything,” Calipari said. “We had a lot of coaches in season who couldn’t make it. I would have loved to have my players down here, but they are in class. So, a couple of us decided to come down and help out.

The families who received shoes today say they are grateful for the help.

Those joining Coach Cal included UK STUNT coach Blair Bergmann, UK men’s golf coach Brian Craig, UK women’s tennis coach Carlos Drada, UK women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy, Co-founder and CEO of Samaritan’s Feet International, Manny Ohonme, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.