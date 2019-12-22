UMWA rally celebrates Bipartisan American Miners Act

Courtesy of the office of US Senator Joe Manchin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended a rally in Matewan to celebrate the passage of the Bipartisan American Miners Act, which secured pensions for 92,000 coal miners and healthcare for 13,000 coal miners and their families.

More than 200 retired miners and their families, friends and supporters attended the rally, which included a visit from President of the United Mine Workers of America, Cecil Roberts.

It was one of three “Promise Kept” rallies that are being held throughout West Virginia.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories