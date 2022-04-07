JACKSON, OH (WOWK)—Two people are in custody after a drug bust in Jackson, Ohio.

The Jackson Police Department says that officers executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing undercover drug trafficking investigation.

They say they found large amounts of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as drug packaging materials, $1,000, and other paraphernalia at a residence on West Vine St. on Thursday. Officers say that the drugs were hidden in “meticulously-crafted hiding places.”

26-year-old Clayton T. Ervin and 24-year-old Kayla M. Neal, both of Jackson, were taken into custody, and they will be taken to jail on probation violations.

Evidence will be sent to BCI Laboratories for verification, and the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney will review the case and recommend charges to a grand jury.

Jackson PD says they are continuing to ramp up their operations to combat drug trafficking.

“These operations are not cheap, they are not easy, and they are extremely dangerous from start to finish,” said Chief Hinsch. “They require specialized skills and equipment. I am glad to have the dedicated and experienced officers we have at Jackson P.D. Their commitment and diligence is appreciated beyond measure. We also appreciate the many agencies that we have partnered with recently to increase options and resources. JPD has experienced so much community support and I’ll tell you, it really helps in the fight against illegal drugs.”