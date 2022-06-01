LOAD, KY (WOWK) – Last week, residents in Load, Kentucky were left in shock when a storm brought in something unexpected.

Neighbor Cheryl Bailey says “There wasn’t time to think of anything… It was that sudden.”

A tornado quickly touched down in a field in front of Bailey’s home, heading right for her and her family.

“My daughter-in-law and baby were sitting at the kitchen counter and saw it and we all went in different directions to get away from it,” Bailey recalled the day this happened. She also says there were several other family members inside the home taking cover.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the fast-moving tornado left a trail of wreckage.



The tornado left debris from the house and the garage all over Bailey’s backyard. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff: Lane Ball.

A spot that now looks like a pile of rubble beside their home was once a garage. The awning over the right side of their front porch, in front of the kitchen, was also ripped off and eventually landed in the backyard.

At this point, the rain started pouring into the home, until neighbors stepped in to lend a helping hand.

Friends and neighbors here were fantastic. We probably had 30 or 40 people here that night helping tarp the house… This is a good community out here and that’s the way people are. Cheryl Bailey, homeowner

An above-ground pool, decks, and a well in the backyard were also destroyed. Debris from the house and garage caused some minor damage to the roof of one of their barns, which Bailey says can easily be repaired.

The family contacted their insurance agency and a contractor will be coming Thursday to begin repairs.

I spoke with other neighbors who were also home when the storm came through. Many say they’re only seeing a few uprooted trees and some minor roof issues.

Although this left a huge mess to clean up, Bailey says she’s just glad her family is safe.