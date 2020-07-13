United Way gives free masks to Charleston community

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One local non-profit gave away free face masks a week following Governor Jim Justice’s mask mandate for West Virginia.

United Way in Charleston distributed masks in their parking lot on Monday after receiving a generous donation from the AEP Foundation.

The drive up event was one of the first free face mask hand outs Charleston has seen during the pandemic.

Hundreds showed up to the receive their masks, and reaction was overwhelming.

“It really kind of humbles you to know that there are folks out there… I mean you and I, we might have masks that match every outfit in the book but some people are still struggling. So, acknowledging that, and knowing we’re all in this together and we’re here to help,” said Kristi Wheeler of United Way Charleston.

For those that weren’t able to attend the event, United Way will still hand out free masks by mail or can be picked up at their Charleston location. Visit United Way of Charleston’s website for more information.

