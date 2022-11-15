LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Students across the River Cities had a chance to put their pencils down and sit back and enjoy the classics in class.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, is “Read Across the River Cities Day.” The event is part of the United Way of the River Cities’ 100th anniversary celebration.

Two hundred volunteers traveled to third grade classrooms in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio to read chapters from the classic “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White, which was first published in 1952.

“We found out that October 15 was the 70th anniversary of the release of this book, and so it became special” says Bill Rosenberger with the United Way of the River Cities. “And I think everybody is really excited, and so many of our volunteers commented that they grew up reading this book. And so, it’s really kind of a pleasure to come back and read it to kids.”

Each student in the classrooms received their own copy of “Charlotte’s Web” to take home.