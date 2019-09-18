United Way takes part in 14th Day of Caring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The community is coming together to help others for the 14th annual United Way Day of Caring.



United We Serve CHILDREN is the theme of this year‘s event, where volunteers of all ages take part in area service projects. Over 900 individuals met at Power Park Wednesday morning to hear inspirational messages from United Way president Margaret O’Neill and special guests. Volunteers then took part in rehabilitation and service projects in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan and Clay Counties.

“Every year the need grows,“ said O’Neal. “We had no problem identifying projects, and honestly could’ve utilized additional volunteers to work. We chose the theme United We Serve CHILDREN because at the United Way we focus on little people. They are the most vulnerable citizens in our communities. Education, health and overall well-being of children is critical in our state.”

The United Way Day of Caring is the largest one-day volunteer event in Central West Virginia. The event has Grown since 2006 when 26 teams worked on 30 projects. That year, just 230 volunteers participated.

