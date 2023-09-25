HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Unity Walk has become an annual tradition for Marshall University.

Showcasing unity across the Thundering Herd campus, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members are all invited to walk around the campus kicking off Homecoming Week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Unity Walk starts at the Rec Center and concludes at the Memorial Student Center Plaza. This fun event is followed by a celebration and the announcement of the 2023 Homecoming Court.

Marshall University’s 2023 Homecoming activities promise a week filled with nostalgia, camaraderie, and spirited festivities for students and alumni alike.

The theme this year is “Super Marco: Level Up,” celebrating the history of video games throughout the years, as well as Marshall “leveling up” in stature.

“We are thrilled to announce Marshall University’s Homecoming is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to welcome back our alumni family with open arms,” said Matt James, executive director of alumni relations. “Get ready for an unforgettable week filled with time-honored traditions as we come together to celebrate our beloved alma mater.”

The Unity Walk took place at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. For a complete list of homecoming events, click here.