University of Charleston continues ‘Labor of Love’ with pop-up picnic for the homeless

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Even the rain wouldn’t dampen the University of Charleston’s “Labor of Love” initiative.

A busload of UC students made their way to St. Mark’s Methodist Church Sunday, partnering with the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal for a pop-up picnic for the homeless.

“We wanted to do a picnic for them to show the UC community, to show the St. Mark’s community and for our community to connect with our un-sheltered neighbors and let them know that we care and we’re here to help,” RRCR’s Miranda Nabers said.

This week, students ran cleanup projects, worked the United Way’s Great Rubber Duck Race and now served food to those in need. Adam Hamad of the Charleston volleyball team says these projects are a great way for the players to get to know the Capital City.

“See downtown a little more, especially for the new guys who just got here not too long ago,” he said. “But it’s also kind of a remembrance for the guys who have been here to know that this is our city and this is people we should be helping out with.”

The players are enjoying the opportunity to give back.

“They’re really excited, our guys are ready to get to work and do what they can do to help others,” Hamad said. “It’s a great experience for them to, again just be able to reach out and really enjoy themselves. Our guys always joke around and have fun.”

With every meal passed along to someone in need, Nabers is thankful for the support of the university.

“They really care about this community and they really are invested and want to see a positive impact in this community whether it’s serving meals or helping out painting or something like that,” she said. “They really are connected to this community.”

Monday, students will wash firetrucks, restock Little Libraries in Kanawha City and provide health screenings at Bream Presbyterian Church.