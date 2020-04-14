University of Charleston makes changes to classes, graduation due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston announced all classes will continue to be offered online through June.

Campuses in both Beckley and Charleston will continue to be closed while the state stay-at-home order remains in effect, according to the university.

UC has switched its Saturday, May 2, 2020 graduation ceremony to a virtual event.

All orientations across all programs scheduled through June 2020 will be postponed to a later date or take place online.

The university will monitor such orders and guidelines to determine when any parts of the Charleston and Beckley locations can be opened to faculty, staff, students, and visitors.

UC says decisions regarding July events will be made in the upcoming weeks.

UC continues to update its website additional information that will be updated as needed at https://www.ucwv.edu/coronavirus-information

