University of Charleston students spend Labor Day volunteering

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) While many people took the Labor Day holiday off students from the University of Charleston students were hard at work.

The university is calling it a “Labor of Love”. Typically students at the University of Charleston would have classes on Labor Day. But this year there were no classes. Instead, students were asked to participate in community service activities organized by a UC task force team.

“I think community service is important just to help out your community,” said student volunteer Tyler May. “It gives us a chance to come together for a better cause.”

Some of the projects included trash pickup, landscaping, painting and visiting nursing homes.

