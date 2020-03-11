University of Rio Grande cancels face-to-face classes March 16-20

RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College has announced that all face-to-face classes will be canceled at all campuses the week of March 16-20 do to precautions over COVID-19, according to the university’s website.

“We are exploring a variety of options concerning how to respond to COVID-19. The safety of our students, staff, and faculty is critically important,” The university announced on its website. “We are evaluating options and keeping in mind that completely closing our campus produces a great barrier to our students’ success. Our students would face many challenges including access to broadband, computers, housing, and other support services.”

This decision comes as many other higher education institutions, including Marshall University, Ohio University, West Virginia University, Kent State University and The Ohio State University, have made similar decisions to halt face-to-face instruction. Berea College in Kentucky has canceled all instruction for the rest of the semester. As of this morning, Shawnee State University lifted a quarantine after a coronavirus test came back negative. Outside of higher education, the Athens City School District will be closed through March 30.

Rio also says it is organizing efforts to move select courses to a virtual learning environment for the week beginning March 23. Online classes and those taught in local high schools, however, will continue as scheduled. Students who have internships, clinicals, and directed practices should report as scheduled unless otherwise notified by their faculty.

Overall operations of the institution will continue and all campuses will remain open to meet the needs of students who rely on services, according to the university.

“We are working with local agencies and area health professionals to maintain transparency in our community and our housekeeping will be working diligently with specialized cleaning equipment to reduce risk,” the university says.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories