Unvaccinated students at Logan High School start remote learning

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — Logan High School students grades 9 through 12 who are unvaccinated, are not allowed in the building while contact tracing continues to be in progress.

In a statement by Logan County Schools, they say decisions are always made in consultation with their school nurses and the local health department. They also say, “after close review each day; we determine necessary actions to complete contract tracing and/or to quarantine staff and students.”

Recent coronavirus numbers show a significant increase in positive cases in those 18 and younger. “They’re about 1,200 to 1,000 new positive cases so we’re not seeing a lot of young people getting the vaccine like we thought we would,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Health Officer.

One Logan County resident says, regardless of how you feel about the vaccine, everyone needs to come together, “There are people out there that are advocates against it, and there are people out there that are an advocate for it. We have to come together as a community and beat this thing. It’s just something where I feel if everyone would do their part things would be better,” said Eddie Thompson.

As for the hotly debated masks in-school debate, “I’m up for that. If wearing a mask until we see it begin to drop is the right thing to do, then I’m all for it,” added Thompson.

Tomorrow the Logan County School board will hold a meeting to further discuss COVID-19 protocols within the county schools.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.