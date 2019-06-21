Upcoming events around the area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – There are a bunch of events, fairs and festivals in our area this upcoming weekend and into next week. Here is a list of just a few of them.

  • June 16th-30th – FestivALL – Charleston
  • June 17th-23rd – Appalachian Summer Solstice – Pomeroy
  • June 18th-22nd – Rudy Fest – Grayson
  • June 18th-22nd – West Virginia Coal Festival – Madison
  • June 20th-22nd – The West Virginia Quilt Festival – Summersville
  • June 21st-23rd – Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival – Parkersburg
  • June 21st-23rd – Clendenin Homecoming Festival – Clendenin
  • June 22nd-29th – Boyd County Fair – Ashland

