Upcoming events around the area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – There are a bunch of events, fairs and festivals in our area this upcoming weekend and into next week. Here is a list of just a few of them.

June 16th-30th – FestivALL – Charleston

June 17th-23rd – Appalachian Summer Solstice – Pomeroy

June 18th-22nd – Rudy Fest – Grayson

June 18th-22nd – West Virginia Coal Festival – Madison

June 20th-22nd – The West Virginia Quilt Festival – Summersville

June 21st-23rd – Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival – Parkersburg

June 21st-23rd – Clendenin Homecoming Festival – Clendenin

June 22nd-29th – Boyd County Fair – Ashland

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.