LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Chapmanville residents said it wasn’t a surprise that their volunteer fire department is under investigation for misuse of public funds.

Back in June 2019, the Chapmanville Town Council was alerted of similar allegations against former Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department chief Thomas Perry.

According to meeting minutes, Perry appeared in front of the council and addressed the rumors. The minutes state, “Chief Perry would like to stop a rumor about using town equipment for private usage.”

Sources told 13 News that the rumor was never confirmed.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Perry and his son Cody Perry, were indicted for misusing public funds. According to the indictment, the offenses happened between January 2015 and February 2021.

The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office said both were suspended by the town council back in May of 2022. The Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department confirmed in a press release that Perry and his son had not dealt with department funds or operations for several months.

In response to these allegations as well as those at the volunteer fire departments in Man and Verdunville, the Logan County Commission said in a Facebook post that they will be having a public meeting on Sept. 26 to discuss “new procedures to ensure greater oversight over how volunteer fire departments use taxpayer funds.”

According to the Logan County Courthouse, the date for Perry and his son’s arraignment has not been set yet.

As for the case in Verdunville involving former chief Windell Hunter, records show there was a motion by the state to continue the case in 6 months pending that Hunter pays the $3,300 in restitution to the Verdunville Volunteer Fire Department.