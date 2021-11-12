UPDATE: Chemical leak in Barboursville caused by load shift

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, a chemical spill that shut down Route 60 in Barboursville on Thursday has been cleaned up overnight.
Officials say that there was a load shift inside of the trailer while the truck was traveling, and that shift caused the truck to leak. Some of the material did make it into a storm drain, but officials say that it has been cleaned out.
No impacts to the Guyandotte River have been observed, according to a spill report. The type of material that leaked from the truck is still unknown. It is listed as “Unknown Corrosive Liquid.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.