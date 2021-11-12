All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
UPDATE: Chemical leak in Barboursville caused by load shift

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, a chemical spill that shut down Route 60 in Barboursville on Thursday has been cleaned up overnight.

Officials say that there was a load shift inside of the trailer while the truck was traveling, and that shift caused the truck to leak. Some of the material did make it into a storm drain, but officials say that it has been cleaned out.

No impacts to the Guyandotte River have been observed, according to a spill report. The type of material that leaked from the truck is still unknown. It is listed as “Unknown Corrosive Liquid.”

