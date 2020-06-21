UPDATE: Firefighter killed in McDowell County house fire

UPDATE: State Trooper L.F. Lee with the Welch department confirmed with 59 News it was a firefighter who died trying to save a person inside of a house fire in Iaeger.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

Bradshaw, Welch, and Iaeger fire departments responded. It is not clear which department the victim was with.

IAEGER, WV (WVNS)– One person was killed in a house fire in McDowell County.

McDowell County Dispatchers told 59News a fire broke out on West Virginia Avenue in Iaeger on Sunday, June 21, and claimed the life of a person on scene.

We are working to confirm more details.

Several local fire departments responded and Iaeger Police Department were also on scene.

