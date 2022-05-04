Flatwoods, KY (WOWK) – A Flatwoods, Kentucky, Police Officer remains hospitalized after a Monday morning shooting.

The Flatwoods Police Department Chief David Smith could barely hold back his emotions, but tells WOWK 13 News that Officer Tommy Robinson is “showing signs of improvement” after being shot in the neck.

“He’s still continuing to improve at this time. They’re looking into waking him back up at some time in the next couple of days. At this point they don’t know for sure any lasting injuries until he wakes up and he can talk,” Smith said.

Monday morning officer Robinson was responding to a call for a suspicious person when he was shot.

He has been with the department since August and previously worked for the Catlettsburg Police Department.

The chief also thanks the community for their support and says in lieu of this incident, there will be a few changes with the department moving forward.

“Answering a call with a suspicious person, I’m going to have two officers going to those calls instead just one going forward. Just to make sure they’re both going at the same time,” Smith explained.

As for the alleged shooter, 41-year-old Johnathan Smithers, he is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow on previous, unrelated charges including possession of drugs, speeding, and running from police.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.