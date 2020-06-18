Live Now
UPDATE: Name released in Kanawha County death investigation

Local News

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead at a motel in Kanawha County Friday, June 12, 2020. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

MALDEN, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man found dead Friday, June 12 at the Budget Host Inn in Malden.

The sheriff’s department says Royce Edwin Daugherty Jr., 59, of Sissonville, was found dead in a room at the motel following reports of a disturbance around 11:41 a.m. Friday, June 12. The KCSD also says Thomas Gyne Depriest, 43, of Rand, was allegedly present at the time of the death.

The matter is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department by phone at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, on Facebook, or anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

