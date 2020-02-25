Update on bumper cars in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – The bumper cars are officially in South Charleston!

These UFO-looking cars landed in the South Charleston Memorial Ice Rink on Monday.

“When I first thought about getting these, my inner child came out in me,” says Shawn Zuniga, Director of Recreation. “I’m more excited now that I’ve gotten to ride in them; it’s fun and I’m excited for the community!”

But even though the cars are here, the bumping and gliding will have to wait.

“It was just bad timing, disappointing,” says Mayor Frank Mullens. “Nobody’s fault, mechanical breakdowns happen, it just happened at a bad time.”

Just weeks before the cars arrived, roughly $300,000 of mechanical issues shut down the ice rink.

“One good thing is once we’re done, what I’ve been told by the professionals out there doing the work, we should be good for the next 20 years,” says Mayor Mullens.

“It is a bummer,” says Zuniga. “But work has started to get it back open, so we’re looking forward to that.”

The Recreation Department is still working out some of the details; the rates to ride, age limits, and days of operation. They hope to hold a grand opening in April.