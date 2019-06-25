UPDATE: Parents of baby found dead in well waive right to speedy trial

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Daniel and Jessica Groves were in Scioto County Court for a pre-trial hearing today.

They’ve pled “not guilty” to a number of charges including aggravated murder and kidnapping in connection to the death of their 4-month-old baby who was found in a well earlier this month. Today they waived their right to a speedy trial.

Earlier in the day, the County’s Children Services Board met to decide whether its Director, Lorra Fuller, will keep her job. County officials had requested she be put on administrative leave over questions of whether Dylan, who had been in protective custody, was returned to the Groves inappropriately.

The board decided The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services will be the third party investigator to look into that question. They will review all cases from December 24th od 2018 to June 23rd of 2019. Fuller remains on the job until that probe is concluded. Fuller had family members waiting outside the meeting in support

“We are basically here to just try and show her some support we know the proceedings and the meeting have got to be very stressful for her so we are just trying to give her a little bit of support and let her know we are all thinking about her and here to try and help her if she needs anything,” says Jared Compton, a friend of Larra Fuller.

In a statement released to 13 news the county child services board says they are doing this

“…to better facilitate agency relationships to help promote the better welfare of our county’s children.”

There were also advocates there for Dylan who requested to not speak on camera during this time of the investigation.