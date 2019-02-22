UPDATE: Roane County Officer-Involved Suspect Killing Under Investigation

UPDATE (2/26/19):

West Virginia State Police are now investigating an officer-involved shooting in Roane County that happened last Friday, February 22, 2019 that left one suspect dead. Today Residents gathered outside the county courthouse to protest that deadly shooting.

Protesters are deeming suspect, Timothy Rhodes’ death “unjustified.”

According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Mike King responded to a call on Ambler Ridge Road in the Walton area of a vehicle spinning and kicking up rocks onto a house.

According to Sheriff Todd Cole, the deputy told the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle. Both complied but as King attempted to handcuff the driver, Rhodes reached for the deputy’s gun. King then shot Rhodes and killed him.

Cole released a statement regarding the protest.

“The investigation into the officer involved shooting is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police, and we will rely on their findings from the evidence and witnesses involved in the incident. Deputy King remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.” – Roane County Sheriff Todd Cole

Protesters say the deputy is known to use excessive force and want justice to be served.

Rhodes’ Grandmother said, “when they took him, they took a part of me.”

“I’m just glad that everybody joined and supports the family and I hope that there’s justice done with this, because if it’s not, he’s [Deputy Mike King] just going to do it again.

Protesters anticipate to rally more in the upcoming days. 13 News will keep you up to date as new details are released on this pending investigation.

ORIGINAL (2/22/19):

An officer-involved shooting has taken place in Roane County.

The shooting was reported on Ambler Ridge Road in the Walton area of Roane County Friday afternoon at around 4:45 p.m.

According to Roane County Sheriff Todd Cole, a deputy nearby responded to a report of a vehicle spinning and kicking rocks onto a house.

The deputy told the driver of the vehicle to exit. A woman was a passenger in the vehicle and obeyed. The deputy further instructed the driver to leave the vehicle.

The driver finally cooperated, but as the deputy attempted to handcuff the suspect, a struggle began. The suspect attempted to get ahold of the deputy’s firearm, and that is when he was shot.

The officer was not injuried.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring new details as soon as they become available.