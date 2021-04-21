Upgrades coming to A.D. Lewis Community Center

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington’s Fairfield neighborhood is getting several upgrades this year.

The city says the Collins Career Center will help with a project set to begin tomorrow April 22 – installing a wooden, accessible ramp to provide those with disabilities better access from the gym to the outdoor track area. They will also help construct a new storage building this fall.

City officials say a contractor has installed a concrete parking pad as well as a second concrete pad to provide accessibility into the community center’s main entrance. In the coming months, the community center will also be getting new signage and playground equipment, which the city says are being installed thanks to the generosity of Huntington residents Leslie Petteys and William “Skip” Campbell.

The center will also be getting high-speed Wi-Fi from Comcast. The city says staff members will be able to use the Wi-Fi and it will be offered for residents to use at no cost.

According to the city, new bleachers on the adjoining football field are almost fully installed. Those bleachers were funded by a bingo fundraiser with celebrity host Troy Brown. The bingo was organized by then-Huntington High School senior Chip Sweeney with Foundation for the Tri-State as part of the America’s Best Communities competition.