Upgrades coming to county Emergency Radio system

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Metro Emergency Operations are in the process of upgrading their Emergency Radio system.

Officials say the current 15-year-old radio system is being updated to improve both the

speed and quality of communication for emergency response. The upgrade will improve Kanawha County Metro 911’s connection to police departments, fire departments, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Charleston EMS, as well as the West Virginia Statewide Interoperability Radio Network.

The upgrades will not effect current 911 services, according to Metro Emergency Operation officials.

Officials say the upgrade should go live by Spring 2021.

