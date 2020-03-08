Upsher County man wanted by Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man for fleeing a police officer.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says Devon Kroesser, 23, of Upsher County, fled after Deputy B. Crosier attempted a traffic stop in the Sissonville area on March 5. According to police, after the vehicle stopped, Kroesser fled on foot.

A warrant has been issued for Kroesser for fleeing with reckless indifference. He also has other capias warrants active for strangulation, escape, and larceny, Rutherford says.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. They can be reached by phone at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, on their Facebook page or anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories