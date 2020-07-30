URG graduation, nursing pinnings postponed

RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – The University of Rio Grande & Rio Grande Community College is canceling its 2020 graduation ceremonies due to the ongoing pandemic.

University President Ryan Smith said the decision to cancel the 144th Commencement scheduled for August 29, 2020, is a disappointment but was made for the safety of the graduates and their families. The event had already been postponed from its original May 9, 2020, date.

Smith says students affected by the cancellation will be able to walk in the next graduation scheduled for May 8, 2021.

The university says its Holzer School of Nursing has also decided to cancel pinning ceremonies.

The university began face-to-face classes July 6, 2020, for its summer session and plans to conduct the fall semester in the classroom with precautions such as facial coverings, additional cleanings, and adjusting classrooms for social distancing.

