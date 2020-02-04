US 23 near Russell reopened after three-vehicle accident

UPDATE: February 4, 2020: Greenup County 911 says US 23 has reopened following the three-vehicle accident near the Hillbilly Flea Market.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – Greenup County 911 officials say US 23 is shut down due to a three-vehicle accident in the area of the Hillbilly Flea Market near Russell, Kentucky.

All lanes of traffic are closed at this time. 911 officials say injuries have been reported, but there is no word on the extent of the injuries or what caused the accident.

