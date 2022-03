MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Both southbound and northbound lanes are closed on a stretch of US-35 in Mason County after a crash involving two semi-trucks early Monday morning.

According to Mason County dispatchers the crash happened around 2:55 A.M. at Pond Branch. One injury was reported with no details on the severity.

According to Metro 511, expect major delays. There is no word on when the roadway will re-open. Drivers can use WV-817/’old US-35′ as a detour.