GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A U.S. 35 on-ramp has been shut down after a tractor-trailer crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened around 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at the ramp from Route 325 to U.S. 35 westbound.

Troopers say no one was injured in the crash, but the ramp has been shut down at this time. There is no word yet on when the ramp will reopen or what caused the crash.