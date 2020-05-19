All lanes of US 60 in Boyd County back open after downed utility lines

US 60 blocked in Boyd County at Kyova Mall, utility lines across road [Shannon Litton/WOWK]

UPDATE – 05/19/2020 @ 12:20 pm:

A Kentucky Department of Transportation Spokesperson says all four lanes of US 60 in Boyd County near the KYOVA Mall are back open after downed utility lines caused a road closure a little before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

ORIGINAL – 05/19/2020 @ 9:45 am:

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – All four lanes of US 60 in Boyd County near the Kyova Mall at Cannonsburg are blocked until further notice due to downed utility lines.

The down utility lines are between Burger King and Whayne Supply. Utility companies are responding with emergency officials on the scene detouring traffic.

Eastbound U.S. 60 traffic is being rerouted from Wolohan Drive to KY 3291 and westbound U.S. 60 traffic is being diverted to Midland Trail at the mall.

All four lanes of US 60 near the KYOVA Mall are closed due to downed utility lines. Officials tell me there are no reports of any injuries. They say a pole snapped, fell into the guard rails and across US-60. They expect the road to be closed for several hours. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/aHaAnByDy6 — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) May 19, 2020

Traffic connecting from the Cannonsburg area to Ashland should seek detours until further notice. All I-64 traffic connecting to Ashland should use Exit 191 at Catlettsburg.

Motorists should expect the road to be closed for several hours.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories