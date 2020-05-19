Live Now
All lanes of US 60 in Boyd County back open after downed utility lines

US 60 blocked in Boyd County at Kyova Mall, utility lines across road [Shannon Litton/WOWK]

UPDATE – 05/19/2020 @ 12:20 pm:

A Kentucky Department of Transportation Spokesperson says all four lanes of US 60 in Boyd County near the KYOVA Mall are back open after downed utility lines caused a road closure a little before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

ORIGINAL – 05/19/2020 @ 9:45 am:

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) All four lanes of US 60 in Boyd County near the Kyova Mall at Cannonsburg are blocked until further notice due to downed utility lines. 

The down utility lines are between Burger King and Whayne Supply. Utility companies are responding with emergency officials on the scene detouring traffic. 

Eastbound U.S. 60 traffic is being rerouted from Wolohan Drive to KY 3291 and westbound U.S. 60 traffic is being diverted to Midland Trail at the mall.

Traffic connecting from the Cannonsburg area to Ashland should seek detours until further notice. All I-64 traffic connecting to Ashland should use Exit 191 at Catlettsburg.

Motorists should expect the road to be closed for several hours.

