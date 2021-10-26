US Marshals CUFFED Task Force awarded high honors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia’s CUFFED Task Force has received the 40th Director’s Honorary Award.

They were recognized as one of the best task force agencies in the country. Leaders of the CUFFED Task Force say it’s a collaborative effort across the state with the main goal of getting dangerous people off the streets.

One of the most recent successes of the task force was detaining Timothy Workman of Boone County.

“He was wanted for stealing a car, he was involved in malicious wounding, and we knew that obviously him fleeing was a risk,” said Joe Crawford, Chief of the St. Albans Police Department.

When St. Albans police pursued Workman in August, it caused an officer to crash into a commercial vehicle. Workman got away and was captured days later by the CUFFED Task Force.

“We can show the success stories as to what we do and how we do it. And there was a lot of things going on at that time as far as where his family was and trying to track his movements and so forth and it requires a lot of manpower,” added Crawford.

Another high-profile case the task force completed was detaining Mitchell Hughes, who is accused of shooting and killing Ashley Goad and her unborn child.

From April of 2020 to May of this year, the CUFFED Task Force closed 15 homicide cases and served 630 felony warrants. US Marshal Michael Baylous says this is all credited to the different agencies that make up the task force.

“I truly believe that when we in law enforcement work together, we are so much more effective and efficient, in combatting crime, and making West Virginia safer for all,” said Baylous.

The cuffed task force also recovered 13 missing children during operations to expose child sex trafficking.

