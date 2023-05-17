VIDEO: Original $5,000 reward for Daughtry’s arrest.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Marshals say the reward for information that leads to the arrest of a wanted man has increased.

Last month, the U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps them arrest 24-year-old Matthew Jaquez Daughtery of Charleston. Today, the USMS says with help of Crime Stoppers, that award has now been increased to $7,500.

Daughtery is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder. The US Marshals describe Daughtery as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5’5″ and weighing approximately 125lbs. He also has a tattoo on his neck.

The USMS says Daughtery is the last still wanted of four suspects allegedly connected to a November 2022 shooting that left one man dead in Huntington, West Virginia. The other three suspects were arrested in January 2023. The Huntington Police Department issued a warrant for Daughtery’s arrest on Jan. 27, 2023.

According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.

Daughtery is considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities say. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136. Authorities say tips can also be emailed to the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov.