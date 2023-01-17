CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) — One lane of Elk River Road (U.S. Route 119) is closed in Clendenin due to a house fire crews are battling.

Metro 911 says crews responded to a fully-involved fire at 7690 Elk River Road around 2:48 p.m.

Dispatchers are not aware of any injuries at this time. All occupants were able to get out, according to Metro 911.

Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department and Pinch VFD are on the scene.

One lane of the road is closed for an unknown amount of time, dispatchers say. Metro is advising drivers to use caution in the area.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene.