West Virginia Senate to meet Monday on education bill

US Senator and Charleston Mayor rappel to end racism

by: Hannah Goetz

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – This weekend, the YWCA hosts “Over the Edge” Against Racism. An event that is a part of the YWCA’s “Many Stories, One Future” Campaign.

Friday, West Virginia’s first female senator, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, was the first person to go over the edge and over 200-feet-down for the event. She was followed by Charleston mayor Amy Goodwin.

The full event will take place Saturday from 9am-5pm with food, music and art to entertain guests. One couple will even tie-the-knot before going over the edge

