USDA Forest Service hiring firefighters from WV, OH

MILWAUKEE, WI (WOWK) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is hiring temporary workers to support wildfire support efforts in 14 national forests across the eastern region, including in West Virginia and Ohio.
According to the USDA, while the temporary hiring event will last from Aug. 21 – Aug. 31, the Permanent Fire Hire event runs from Aug. 24 – Sept. 14.
The temporary hiring will include jobs such as dispatch, fire dozer helpers & operators and fuel positions. Permanent positions include firefighters for engines, hand crews and hotshot crews, dispatchers, fire dozer operators and apprentices.
The Fire Hire program will assist the national forests in the Eastern Region to fill vacancies in a more efficient and timely manner.
For more information on these fire positions in the Eastern Region, follow this link.
