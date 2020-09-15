USDA invests $930,000 for temporary housing in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $930,000 in a loan guarantee to expand temporary living facilities in Cabell County.

USDA West Virginia State Director Kris Warner says, “Having access to safe and reliable housing is vital to West Virginians as they work on their journey to sobriety.”

USDA officials say the Business and Industry Loan Guarantee Program is meant to improve the economy of rural communities by increasing access to loans. This would allow commercial lenders to provide affordable financing for rural businesses.

Warner says the loan guarantee has been awarded to The Lifehouse, Inc. to purchase two buildings that will be converted into temporary sober living facilities in Huntington. Warner also says this project is one of seven in a statewide investment of more than $22.1 million in business and industry loan guarantees.

