Using actors to train for real-life disaster scenarios

BELLE, WV (WOWK) — If you want to earn an easy $100, Human Domain Solutions is seeking Casualty Role Players for the West Virginia National Guard’s emergency response exercise.

The role players are actors that will be rescued by the National Guard, the United States Marine Corps or other first responders in a natural disaster situation.

“It starts to feel real after a while,” role player Elijah White said. “Especially when they’re telling you, ‘you’re going to make it back to your family or that you’re going to get out of there safe, everything’s going to ok.’ It starts to feel like you’re actually in that situation.”

The exercise will train the National Guard and Marines for what to do during a natural disaster and how to interact with people from different backgrounds.

“Interacting with people that are injured, that are panicked, that are in various stages of psychological stress, how to interact with them at the same time that they’re assessing their injuries,” Human Domain Solutions Owner Kurt Marisa said.

The exercises will not just help the responders but the people being rescued.

“You’re going to know what’s going to happen now in a situation like this,” Kason Marisa said. “It definitely prepares you as well for them. You’re definitely going to be a little calmer, you’re going to be prepared and you’re going to be able to help and instruct other people and calm them down.”

Rescue missions will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the All-Hazards Training Center near Fola. Another mission will take place Saturday at the Quincy Railyard near Belle.

If you would like to apply to be a Casualty role Player, visit their website or text 703-853-0928.