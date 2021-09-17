Using yarn to unite a community

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Annual Barboursville Unity Project is officially underway and ready to help residents build a connection with their neighbors.



“The idea is to bring the community together even though there are individual things that separate us and that seem to divide us,” said Andre Price, Barboursville Parks and Recreation Activities Director. “The goal is to show that we are strong together and there are things that tie us together that we may not even think about.”

The community art project involves 32 poles, each with a different personal statement. Participants start at the pole in the center and then wrap their yarn around each statement they identify with. As community members go from pole to pole, they discover they are not alone.



“You know some people have a difficult time with life,” said artist and organizer, Larry Brumfield. “I was really touched with this one lady who was brought to tears seeing other people put their yarn around the same pole that she did. She didn’t feel so alone, it’s kind of an emotional thing.”

Brumfield said the art the community creates through the experience sends a powerful message.



“I’m happy to help out,” said Brumfield. “You know being artistically inclined and also believing in the concept of unity, acceptance and diversity.”

Those organizing the community art project said this experience is needed now more than ever.

“We need to come together,” said Price. “I think it’s even more important now. We’ve seen so much division in the last couple of years. Political division, emotional division, inequality division. I think that a project like this, once we have an opportunity to see how we are all intertwined, has the ability to bring us all together if we’ll let it.”



The Unity Project will be open for all to participate in today and tomorrow at Barboursville’s 40th Annual Fall Fest.

