USPS driver taken to hospital after Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The driver of a USPS vehicle has been taken to a local hospital after a crash on Summers Street and Virginia Street East in Charleston.

The call came in shortly before 10:45 a.m Wednesday, July 1, 2020, regarding a two-vehicle crash. Summers Street is temporarily closed along Virginia Street while the USPS vehicle is removed and the crash is cleaned up.

Police say the driver of the USPS truck is not at fault and the other vehicle allegedly ran a red light and hit the USPS truck. They say the driver of the other vehicle will be cited.

RIGHT NOW- a major crash at Summers St and Virginia St involving a USPS vehicle.



Charleston Police say the driver was transported to CAMC.



We will get you more information as soon as it’s available.@WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/wqzQmi1lgN — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) July 1, 2020

There is no word on the condition of the USPS driver, or if there were any other injuries. The Charleston Police Department is on the scene.

