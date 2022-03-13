HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — After more than five months on the picket line, there is an update for the United Steel Workers Local 40 union in their strike against Special Metals.

Sunday night, the union voted yes 188 to 184 the latest contract offer from Special Metals.

More then 400 union members of United Steelworkers Local 40 are eligible to vote, and are filing in and out of their union hall Sunday.

“Well, we’re voting but we really… basically it’s a forced vote. It’s on the contract they had on the table. A lot of us don’t like it. Really, nothing’s changed,” says union member Darren Pauley.

“A lot of the stuff we were against has gone away now and they say its pretty much what we walked out with, with a slight increase in insurance, I believe,” says union member James Smallridge.

Some members describe a feeling of being blind-sided by this vote:

“We found out through the international that they were voting. And they haven’t negotiated with our negotiating committee at all. Basically it’s the last offer that was on the table,” Pauley says.

While many members of the union declined to speak with 13 News on camera, they tell us they are frustrated with union representation, and they think they are giving in to the company too much.

As far as the consensus on the vote Sunday, opinions are mixed.

“You hear people say, ‘Oh, I’m going to vote this way or that way, and it turns out they probably didn’t. You know, we’ll just have to wait until the votes are counted,” Smallridge says.

“I don’t think it’s good. Unless there’s a lot of people, you know, out there that have families and they’re forced into a financial situation,” Pauley says, which may be a very real possibility.

One union member tells 13 News after nearly half a year on strike, he believes many members are out tens of thousands of dollars in lost wages.

“We really didn’t think it would go this long. The company’s pretty vicious, and we’re ready to continue going on,” Pauley says.

United Steelworkers Union has been on strike since October 1st.