UPDATE: (1:13 P.M. Aug. 30, 2022): Crews have extinguished a fire at a utility pole near Huntington High School.

Officials were initially concerned the pole may fall, but say it remains standing. The pole will be replaced this afternoon after 4 p.m. Officials say there will be flaggers at the scene.

According to Cabell County Schools, the roadway to the school has reopened and Huntington High School does have electricity.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The road to Huntington High School is currently blocked due to a utility pole fire.

According to Cabell County Schools officials, a transformer and utility pole outside of the Huntington High School campus are currently on fire, today. While the pole is outside campus, officials say the pole is “about to fall,” which will block the only road in and out of the campus.

For safety reasons, no one will be able to enter or leave the Huntington High School property until further notice after the scene is cleared.