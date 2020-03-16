V-Mart in Boone County to offer free lunches for area students

BOONE COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) – With the shut down of schools due to COVID-19, keeping food insecure children fed is a difficult task. The V-Mart in Boone County, West Virginia is taking action in providing students with free lunches.

The V-Mart staff will be taking orders from students who attend nearby schools, all at no charge. Each student will receive a slice of the V-Mart’s locally-famous pizza, a bag of chips, and a soft drink of their choosing.

A lot of kids will be here. It’ll be amazing as to how many show up here… A lot of these kids that’s the only food that they get is what they eat at the schools there. Rodney Runion, Boone County Resident

George Viars, his brother Carlyle Viars and daughter Angela Hughes came up with the idea after learning about Governor Jim Justice’s decision to close all schools in West Virginia. With the school’s being closed, school staff will not be providing their regular free lunches to those students with food insecurities.







The fear is that children won’t have a free lunch this week…. Everyone in our area loves V-Mart pizza. That’s the big thing in our area. So, V-Mart pizza is what they will get tomorrow. Brenda Viars, George Viar’s wife

The free lunches will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on regular business days until March 20, 2020. If a parent will be picking up the meal, V-Mart staff has asked that the parent bring their child in with them. Students who can drive may pick up their meals without a parent present.