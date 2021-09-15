Vacant trailer fire in Kanawha County

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — Firefighters are on scene at a trailer fire in Kanawha County late Wednesday afternoon.
Metro 911 reported the vacant double-wide trailer on Bailes Road and Mason Square around 4:34 p.m. Officials to say smoke can be seen from the interstate.
Both Institute and Tyler Mountain Fire Departments responded to the scene.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
