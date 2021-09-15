Vacant trailer fire in Kanawha County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Michael Magee, 13 News Photographer/STAFF PHOTO)

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — Firefighters are on scene at a trailer fire in Kanawha County late Wednesday afternoon.

Metro 911 reported the vacant double-wide trailer on Bailes Road and Mason Square around 4:34 p.m. Officials to say smoke can be seen from the interstate.

Both Institute and Tyler Mountain Fire Departments responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS