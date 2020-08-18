Vacation plans: Camper and RV vacations safe alternative for traveling

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – When making vacation plans, some may choose to travel a long distance. However, some are still traveling with a different destination in mind.

For those who are looking to travel, but still remain a safe distance from other people, camper and RV vacations might be a safe alternative.



Campers and recreational vehicles offer the feeling of traveling while still maintaining social distancing with other campers. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Campgrounds like Lake Allan in Boyd County, Kentucky have been welcoming visitors who are looking to stick close to home for their vacation this year. Campsite owner Bill Walters says this year their property has been filled with campers all summer.

We’re turning so many away that we decided to put in some new (lots). When somebody calls, we just say “We’ve got one going out, we might be able to take them.” We just have to play it by ear every day. Bill Walters, Lake Allan campground owner

Walters says one of their biggest attractions for visitors is the pay lakes.



Walters says campers enjoy fishing and tent camping near the pay lake. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Many of the campers on the property belong to the families of men and women working in the area for an extended period of time. But with the uptick in business these past few months, Walters says they’re preparing for a business decline in the near future.

This is a seasonal thing too. I think that November it will slow down a little bit. Bill Walters, Lake Allan campground owner

With the new visitors coming in and out, either for vacation or business, Walters continues to emphasize “Good family fun.” For more information on Lake Allan, click here.

For more information on campsites across the Tri-state, click here.

